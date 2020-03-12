(BIVN) – Visiting cruise ships continue to be a concern in Hawaiʻi, but state officials say there is little they can do about it.

Crusie ships became an increased concern after 21 people aboard the Grand Princess, which made a port call in Hilo on February 28, were confirmed to have COVID-19. The Department of Health says it is working closely with the CDC to notify any passengers in Hawaiʻi and trace all close contacts.

“The public is advised that exposure risk to tour operators and other hospitality services who interact with visitors on cruises is low,” the state said on Thursday. “Companies should work on finding out which specific employees actually had close contact (close personal face-to-face contact for more than 10 minutes) with Grand Princess cruise passengers. DOH is contacting companies to gather this information. Companies are advised to notify their workers that there have been individuals from the Grand Princess cruise who were diagnosed with COVID-19 and the overall risk to hospitality workers is low.”

State officials say the closure of ports is the responsibility of the federal government. The U.S. Coast Guard has such authority.

The topic was discussed during Mayor Harry Kim’s unscheduled briefing to the Hawaiʻi County Council on Wednesday in Hilo.

Hawaiʻi Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said on Thursday that she sent a letter to President Trump calling for a temporary suspension of all cruise line operations nationwide “until there are proper procedures available to ensure with total and absolute certainty that all people can be tested for COVID-19 and cleared before boarding or disembarking cruise ships.”

Rep. Gabbard wrote: