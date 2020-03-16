(BIVN) – Governor Davis Ige held a press conference today on Oʻahu, where he announced the signing of a supplemental emergency proclamation, and the appointment of an incident commander, in response to the COIVD-19 pandemic.



(UPDATED) – “We are starting to see the edge of community spread of the COVID-19 virus here in the islands,” Governor Ige said during the Monday press conference. “We are taking unprecedented actions to protect the vulnerable in our community and ensure that medical resources are available to those who most need them.”



Today, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi, identified on O‘ahu and Maui. There are now a total of 10 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i. Health officials did not state how those new cases were acquired.



When asked if he could confirm that community spread had begun in the state, Governor Ige answered that “we do have a case that we believe is community spread.”



“We have not had that opportunity to talk about that,” the Governor said, adding that such information will be provided to media once confirmed.

From the office of the governor: