(BIVN) – The following information was compiled by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Friday evening.

Eleven New Positive Cases on O‘ahu and Kaua‘i

As of March 20, 2020, noon, there was a total of 37 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i. New positive results were announced today for 10 individuals on O‘ahu and one individual on Kaua‘i. Most Hawai‘i cases can be traced back to residents or visitors who got COVID-19 while traveling outside of the Hawaiian Islands or are in a high-contact job related to tourism, healthcare or emergency response. Two of the cases with positive results announced today are not related to travel, and are the first indication of some community spread.

According to the health department, community spread is defined “as cases that cannot be traced back to a resident or visitor who traveled outside Hawai‘i or an individual who is in a high-contact job related to tourism, healthcare or emergency response.”

Sentinel Surveillance Testing Results

Today, the DOH received 61 negative results from test samples statewide, bringing the total count to 185 negative results. The goal is to identify possible community transmission of COVID-19.

Who Should be Tested for COVID-19?

Most people who are sick do not need to be tested. There is no specific medicine to treat COVID-19, so whether you test positive or negative, management of your illness will be the same.



Individuals who are not sick should not be tested even if they have been exposed to COVID-19.



Individuals who are sick with respiratory illness (e.g., fever and cough or shortness of breath) AND who are at a higher risk for severe respiratory infections (e.g., older people, those with chronic medical conditions including immunosuppression) should call their usual source of healthcare to discuss whether they should be tested for COVID-19 and/or other infections such as influenza.



A provider’s referral is required to receive testing.



If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or community clinic in your area.



Anyone having difficulty breathing should seek medical care immediately. If possible, call your healthcare provider first so they are prepared to receive you.



Other people with mild illness should help protect our most vulnerable and conserve our precious supplies by practicing social distancing measures, monitoring their illness, and calling their healthcare provider if their symptoms worsen or persist.

The Importance of Mental Health