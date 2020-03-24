UPDATE – (6 p.m.) – The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has cancelled the Tsunami Watch for the Island and State of Hawaiʻi, civil defense says. Based on available data, there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawaiʻi.

(BIVN) – ORIGINAL STORY – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 has occurred at approximately 4:59 HST in the vicinity of the Kuril Islands.



The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a Tsunami Watch for the Island and State of Hawaii.



A Tsunami Watch means an earthquake occurred that may have generated a tsunami.



It is not known at this time if a tsunami has been generated.



If a tsunami has been generated, the estimated time of arrival is Tuesday night at 10:42 Hawaii Standard Time.

“Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” wrtote the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. “An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.”