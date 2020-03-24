(BIVN) – In his first civil defense audio message since the governor announced a statewide “stay at home” order to take effect on Wednesday, Mayor Harry Kim acknowledged the new policy and reported four cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported yesterday at noon that there are 5 cases on the Big Island, one of 77 cases identified statewide. There was also one death reported on Oʻahu due to the virus.

Here is the full message from Mayor Kim issued Tuesday morning: