VIDEO: Mayor Kim Records Tuesday Morning COVID-19 Message
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Civil Defense audio message was the mayor's first since the Governor announced a statewide "stay at home" order set to begin Wednesday.
(BIVN) – In his first civil defense audio message since the governor announced a statewide “stay at home” order to take effect on Wednesday, Mayor Harry Kim acknowledged the new policy and reported four cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi Island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported yesterday at noon that there are 5 cases on the Big Island, one of 77 cases identified statewide. There was also one death reported on Oʻahu due to the virus.
Here is the full message from Mayor Kim issued Tuesday morning:
Effective Wednesday, March 25th, the governor’s emergency proclamation order of stay-at-home policies will take effect. Specifics of these policies will be made available.
For your information, the number of confirmed cases for Hawaiʻi Island remains at 4.
Of this, none have been hospitalized and one have returned to the mainland after total recovery. The remaining 3 are being closely monitored by Department of Health and are quarantined.
The County government continues to aggressively address programs of prevention and provide incredible and timely information to you.
Your County government Task Force For Cleansing and Prevention is out in full force, 7 days a week, and will continue.
A second information pamphlet will be completed and be distributed by this week.
This is a community issue and it will take a total community effort to keep Hawaiʻi safe. To all: please practice everyday measures of prevention and most importantly, keep yourself physically and emotionally healthy, as you can make a huge difference to all.
Healthcare workers: thank you very much for your work.
Thank you for listening, thank you for helping keep Hawaiʻi safe. This is your Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.
