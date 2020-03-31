(BIVN) – The new inter-island self-quarantine for the State of Hawaiʻi goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

Governor David Ige today signed a fourth supplementary proclamation that requires all residents and visitors traveling between any of the islands to self-quarantine for 14 days.

There are some exemptions, although with conditions. From the proclamation:

Persons traveling between islands for purposes related to medical or

health care will not be subject to the self-quarantine so long as they wear appropriate protective gear and follow the social distancing requirements identified in paragraph I.D. of the Third Supplementary Proclamation.

There is also some leeway for travelers who are performing essential functions, although they will be expected to self-quarantine to a degree. From the proclamation:

Persons traveling between islands to perform functions necessary to maintain continuity of operations of the federal critical infrastructure sectors, as identified in paragraph I of the Third Supplementary Proclamation (hereinafter “necessary functions”), will be subject to selfquarantine while away from their island residence but may break quarantine to perform necessary functions. Upon return to their island residence, persons who traveled between islands to perform necessary functions will not be subject to the self-quarantine so long as they wear appropriate protective gear and follow the social distancing requirements identified in paragraph I.D. of the Third Supplementary Proclamation.

The state says those who must travel to perform an essential function, including those providing and seeking medical care, will have to fill out and sign an Interisland Declaration Form. Along with providing a name, residential address, phone number, and destination information, travelers must also indicate the purpose of their visit.

Violations of this order could result in a misdemeanor with fines of up to $5,000 and/or up to one year in prison, or both.



Following the governor’s announcement, Hawaiian Airlines issued a media release saying it will support medical workers with complimentary neighbor island flights. The company said:

Hawaiian Airlines will provide complimentary Neighbor Island flights for medical professionals during the month of April to support travel associated with COVID-19 response efforts. The airline is partnering with Hawai‘i’s leading healthcare providers to maintain and facilitate the delivery of critical medical services to communities statewide.



Partner organizations include the Hawaii Emergency Physicians Associated (HEPA), The Queen’s Health Systems, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, Hawaii Permanente Medical Group, Hawai‘i Pacific Health, and Diagnostic Laboratory Services Inc.



Hawaiian today also announced a new flight schedule designed to provide vital Neighbor Island connectivity in April, during the state of Hawai‘i’s 14-day self-quarantine requirement for interisland passengers, except for those considered by the government to be traveling for essential work or needs.



“This virus has presented an unprecedented test for all of us who call Hawai‘i home, and we are glad to be able to support the exceptional and important work our medical providers are carrying out across our islands each day to meet our state’s healthcare needs and help us overcome this challenge,” said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram.



“Mahalo to Hawaiian Airlines for your leadership and support during this critical time,” said Jill Hoggard Green, president and CEO, The Queen’s Health Systems. “This extraordinary gesture of aloha will allow our physicians, nurses and staff to continue to provide essential, innovative and compassionate care where it is needed most, and to help our communities stay safe.”



“The doctors of Hawaii Emergency Physicians Associated appreciate Hawaiian Airlines facilitating us travelling to Critical Access Hospitals across the state and particularly to isolated communities on Moloka‘i and Kaua‘i,” said HEPA President Dr. Craig Thomas and Vice President of Operations Dr. Katherine Heinzen Jim, whose physician-owned group consists of 100-plus board-certified physicians. “Without your kōkua we would be unable to care for our communities. Mahalo nui loa.”



Effective April 4, Hawaiian will be providing a total of 16 daily roundtrip flights with Boeing 717 aircraft between Honolulu (HNL) on O‘ahu and Hilo (ITO) and Kona (KOA) on the Island of Hawai‘i, Kahului (OGG) on Maui, and Līhu‘e (LIH) on Kaua‘i. For travelers not originating in or bound for O‘ahu, the schedule was carefully created to offer three daily roundtrips via HNL to all Neighbor Islands.



The airline will also keep serving both Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i from Honolulu with ATR-42 aircraft operated by ‘Ohana by Hawaiian, which is also providing all-cargo service with ATR-72 aircraft carrying critical goods statewide.

Hawaiian Airlines said it will continue to operate HA132, HA222, HA332, HA502, HA141, HA211, HA321, HA511 between Honolulu and Hilo, as well as HA138, HA218, HA328, HA508, HA137, HA207, HA317, HA507 between Honolulu and Kona.



Hawaiian has suspended service between HNL and Pago Pago (PPG) for at least 30 days at the request of the American Samoan government which is seeking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.