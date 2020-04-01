The numbers reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense have differed slightly from those reported by the State of Hawaiʻi during the pandemic. Yesterday, for example, the county agency at 8 a.m. reported the total number of people who tested positive on Hawaii Island is 17, while the State of Hawaiʻi at noon reported 15.
Here is the full civil defense message:
This is a Coronavirus informational update for Wednesday morning, at 8:30.
On the Coronavirus status:
The total number of people tested positive on Hawaii Island is 21 with 11 recovered. The remaining 10 are quarantined at home with Department of Health monitoring. At this date for Hawaii Island, no one that has been infected by the virus had to be hospitalized.
Be advised effective today, April 1, the Governor’s new interisland travel policy is in effect. You are asked to follow these travel policies to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The travel policies are:
All persons traveling between any of the islands is subject to a 14 day mandatory self-quarantine.
The following exceptions are authorized for persons traveling for short term stays for medical or health care.
And persons involved in maintaining critical infrastructure functions.
All must adhere to social distancing and wear protective face mask.
Your involvement is needed to follow all policies to stop the spread of the virus. Do Call Civil Defense at 935-0031 for any clarification on these matters.
Coronavirus is no April Fool’s joke, please follow all preventive measures and observe social distancing of at least 6 feet and keep groups less than 10 people.
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported on Wednesday morning that 11 of the 21 cases of COVID-19 have recovered, and no one infected by the virus had to be hospitalized.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message on Wednesday morning, reporting 21 total cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island.
The message also reminded residents of the new interi-sland travel policy now in effect statewide.
