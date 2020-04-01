(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message on Wednesday morning, reporting 21 total cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island.

The message also reminded residents of the new interi-sland travel policy now in effect statewide.

The numbers reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense have differed slightly from those reported by the State of Hawaiʻi during the pandemic. Yesterday, for example, the county agency at 8 a.m. reported the total number of people who tested positive on Hawaii Island is 17, while the State of Hawaiʻi at noon reported 15.

Here is the full civil defense message: