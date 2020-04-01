(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported at noon on Wednesday that there have been 258 cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaiʻi. Of those cases, 6% have required hospitalization (15), and over 80% were residents returning from other areas.

The table above features information found on the Department of Health website. Due to the continued disparity between the County and the State numbers pertaining to Hawaiʻi island, we are now including the total provided every morning by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.

Today, Hawaiʻi County reported 21 total cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island, while the state counted 18.

69 people statewide have been released from isolation, the state says.

Visitors No Longer Allowed At North Hawaiʻi Hospital

From Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital in Waimea:

To ensure a healthy and safe environment for patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, no visitors are allowed at Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital until further notice.



Limited exceptions may be made in certain situations such as pediatric or maternity patients and end-of-life care; additional screening will be required.



Friends and family members are asked to consider using technology to stay connected and offer support remotely. Free Wi-Fi is available for all patients and phones are available in all patient rooms. Call the hospital operator at 885-4444 to be connected to a patient room.



We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this visitation restriction may cause. This is a very important way to limit the risk of possible exposure to COVID-19 for our patients, staff and community. We know that visitors and loved ones play an essential role as partners in healing and wellness. The visitation restriction will be reevaluated daily and removed as soon as conditions allow.

Hawaiʻi Passengers By Air

From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

Today is the first day of the state’s expanded 14-day mandatory self-quarantine, which now includes interisland travelers. Up until yesterday, March 31st, that order only applied to those arriving from out of state. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

Yesterday was the sixth day since the state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine started. Yesterday, 906 people arrived in Hawaii, and of that number, 161 people were visitors. Most of the passengers were either returning residents or crew members. In comparison, during this same time last year, more than 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

$5.5 Million to Support Hawaiʻi Law Enforcement Response to COVID-19

From the Office of U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono: