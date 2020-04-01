Hawaii COVID-19 Update For April 1, 34 New Cases Reported
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - The cumulative totals for positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaiʻi statewide now stands at 258.
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported at noon on Wednesday that there have been 258 cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaiʻi. Of those cases, 6% have required hospitalization (15), and over 80% were residents returning from other areas.
The table above features information found on the Department of Health website. Due to the continued disparity between the County and the State numbers pertaining to Hawaiʻi island, we are now including the total provided every morning by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.
Today, Hawaiʻi County reported 21 total cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island, while the state counted 18.
69 people statewide have been released from isolation, the state says.
Published on March 31, 2020.
Visitors No Longer Allowed At North Hawaiʻi Hospital
From Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital in Waimea:
To ensure a healthy and safe environment for patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, no visitors are allowed at Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital until further notice.
Limited exceptions may be made in certain situations such as pediatric or maternity patients and end-of-life care; additional screening will be required.
Friends and family members are asked to consider using technology to stay connected and offer support remotely. Free Wi-Fi is available for all patients and phones are available in all patient rooms. Call the hospital operator at 885-4444 to be connected to a patient room.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this visitation restriction may cause. This is a very important way to limit the risk of possible exposure to COVID-19 for our patients, staff and community. We know that visitors and loved ones play an essential role as partners in healing and wellness. The visitation restriction will be reevaluated daily and removed as soon as conditions allow.
Hawaiʻi Passengers By Air
From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
Today is the first day of the state’s expanded 14-day mandatory self-quarantine, which now includes interisland travelers. Up until yesterday, March 31st, that order only applied to those arriving from out of state. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.
Yesterday was the sixth day since the state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine started. Yesterday, 906 people arrived in Hawaii, and of that number, 161 people were visitors. Most of the passengers were either returning residents or crew members. In comparison, during this same time last year, more than 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.
$5.5 Million to Support Hawaiʻi Law Enforcement Response to COVID-19
From the Office of U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono:
Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) announced today that Hawaii will receive $5.5 million in funding under the Byrne-Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program to support state and county law officials as they combat the coronavirus outbreak. Congress passed an increase in JAG grant funding as part of the third coronavirus relief package to help police officers and other first responders who are at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 as they combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Under the terms of the grant program, state and county governments may use JAG funding to support purchases of personal protective equipment, hire additional officers, pay overtime for officers working long hours, conduct training for officers, and address the medical needs of inmates in state and local prisons, among other critical uses.
“Our state and local law enforcement and first responders have been on the front lines with our health care professionals in confronting this pandemic, and they need the appropriate tools, equipment, and resources to keep themselves safe as they assist others,” Senator Hirono said. “This funding will help ensure that these first responders are able to continue protecting our community during this challenging time.”
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - The cumulative totals for positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaiʻi statewide now stands at 258.
(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported at noon on Wednesday that there have been 258 cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaiʻi. Of those cases, 6% have required hospitalization (15), and over 80% were residents returning from other areas.
The table above features information found on the Department of Health website. Due to the continued disparity between the County and the State numbers pertaining to Hawaiʻi island, we are now including the total provided every morning by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.
Today, Hawaiʻi County reported 21 total cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island, while the state counted 18.
69 people statewide have been released from isolation, the state says.
Published on March 31, 2020.
Visitors No Longer Allowed At North Hawaiʻi Hospital
From Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital in Waimea:
Hawaiʻi Passengers By Air
From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
$5.5 Million to Support Hawaiʻi Law Enforcement Response to COVID-19
From the Office of U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono: