Airman 1st Class Jolene Chun loads the equipment for screening of Soldiers and Airmen on State Active Duty (SAD), March 30, 2020, Honolulu, Hawaii. Soldiers and Airman who volunteered to assist with the COVID-19 response are screened every morning by the HING CERF-P medical team to ensure everyone is healthy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Anyah Peatross)
Hawaii National Guard Activated For COVID-19 Response
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - An additional 162 guardsmen are being called up for active duty for the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total to 292.
(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i National Guard is being activated to help the state in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hawai‘i National Guard will soon begin assisting the Dept. of Transportation at various island airports, the state says, and will help to conduct passenger medical screening and assist with administrative paperwork.
“The guard is made-up of soldiers and airmen who are all members of the community,” a state media release said. “This means, they understand first-hand the direct impacts of this pandemic and now can provide specific capabilities to help reduce some of these impacts.”
There are currently 130 active guardsmen. An additional 162 are being called up for active duty, bringing the total to 292.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - An additional 162 guardsmen are being called up for active duty for the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total to 292.
(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i National Guard is being activated to help the state in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hawai‘i National Guard will soon begin assisting the Dept. of Transportation at various island airports, the state says, and will help to conduct passenger medical screening and assist with administrative paperwork.
“The guard is made-up of soldiers and airmen who are all members of the community,” a state media release said. “This means, they understand first-hand the direct impacts of this pandemic and now can provide specific capabilities to help reduce some of these impacts.”
There are currently 130 active guardsmen. An additional 162 are being called up for active duty, bringing the total to 292.
This story is being updated.