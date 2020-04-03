(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i National Guard is being activated to help the state in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hawai‘i National Guard will soon begin assisting the Dept. of Transportation at various island airports, the state says, and will help to conduct passenger medical screening and assist with administrative paperwork.

“The guard is made-up of soldiers and airmen who are all members of the community,” a state media release said. “This means, they understand first-hand the direct impacts of this pandemic and now can provide specific capabilities to help reduce some of these impacts.”

There are currently 130 active guardsmen. An additional 162 are being called up for active duty, bringing the total to 292.

This story is being updated.