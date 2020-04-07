(BIVN) – Hope Services staff & leadership was not in support of the clearing of the Punahoa Street homeless encampment by the County of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday.

HOPE Services Hawaii is a leading nonprofit organization helping people on Hawaiʻi Island avoid and overcome homelessness. Representatives of the service were present in Hilo on Tuesday to assist the county and the police as the enforcement action took place. However, HOPE says those displaced by the action were not provided a relocation option, because the nonprofit’s existing shelter beds are full. HOPE says it could only take in one individual from the encampment.

HOPE Services took to Facebook on Tuesday evening to voice concern over the decision to clear the encampment.

“Let’s just be clear, Hope Services staff & leadership, was and IS NOT in support of the clearing of this encampment,” said CEO Brandee Menino. “We advised the County Mayor’s office that clearing of encampments at this time of COVID-19 is AGAINST the guidance and advice of the CDC. And if the powers at be will do this, then do so with a plan!”

HOPE Services pointed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official guidance on “Responding to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) among People Experiencing Unsheltered Homelessness”. The CDC provides this under “Encampments“:

Unless individual housing units are available, do not clear encampments during community spread of COVID-19. Clearing encampments can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers. This increases the potential for infectious disease spread.

Encourage people staying in encampments to set up their tents/sleeping quarters with at least 12 feet x 12 feet of space per individual.

Ensure nearby restroom facilities have functional water taps, are stocked with hand hygiene materials (soap, drying materials) and bath tissue, and remain open to people experiencing homelessness 24 hours per day.

If toilets or handwashing facilities are not available nearby, provide access to portable latrines with handwashing facilities for encampments of more than 10 people.

Presenting an alternative narrative to the County’s media release detailing Tuesday’s events, HOPE Services wrote on Facebook: