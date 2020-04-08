(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Council wants to stop travel into the State of Hawai‘i during the COVID-19 pandemic, and voted on Wednesday to pass a resolution urging the President of the United States to do so.

Resolution 572-20, introduced by all councilmembers, urges President Donald Trump to issue a ban on all non-essential travel to the State of Hawai‘i until April 30, 2020, “to help reduce the COVID-19 infection rate and ease the burden on our already strained healthcare, housing, food, medicine, and dry goods resources.”

Mayor Harry Kim does not favor such a ban. Governor David Ige also said he thinks such a request would be a waste of time, based on conversations he says he has had with federal officials.

Here is the full text of the council resolution: