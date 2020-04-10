(BIVN) – There are 22 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi, bringing the cumulative total number of cases statewide to 464. Of those cases, 9% have required hospitalization, and over 80% were residents returning from other areas.

Two new deaths were also reported by the health department, bringing the total number statewide to 8.



UPDATE – In response to the report of two additional fatalities, Governor David Ige said, “This is another sad day for Hawaiʻi. On behalf of our entire community, I would like to express my condolences to the families and friends of two more of our neighbors who lost their lives to COVID-19. Please accept my deepest sympathy and support during this difficult time.”



The 7th death was an older adult woman from Honolulu who was medically frail and hospitalized, the state reported. The 8th death was an elderly male hospitalized at Maui Memorial Medical Center in the Chronic Care Unit.

The state says that the total number of COVID-19 cases on Hawaiʻi Island has increased by 3 to 31 cases. Of those, 25 have been released from isolation.

According to a Friday morning message from the County of Hawaiʻi, the total number of COVID-19 cases is 29. Civil defense said:

The total number of people tested positive for Hawaiʻi Island is 29. From this, 22 have been cleared as recovered by the Department of Health. The remaining 7 are quarantined at home and being carefully monitored by your Department of Health. At this date for Hawaiʻi Island, no one tested positive had to be hospitalized.



As a reminder COVID-19 drive-through testing will be conducted tomorrow, April 11th, at the Hilo Civic Center. Hours are from 8 in the morning till 3 o’clock in the afternoon. You are asked to bring a picture ID and your own pen.



Thank you, Premier Medical Group and Bay Clinic for doing this. know that testing means early detection, early treatment, protection of our loved ones, and our community.



A huge mahalo nui loa to Hawaiʻi Island Food Basket and all the volunteers and contributors for their program of Food Drop.



Remember to stay socially connected to our kupuna and to all stay

healthy, physically and emotionally, and wear a mask.



Thank you for listening and a Good Friday to you this is your Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.

Hawaiʻi Passenger Arrivals By Air (HTA)

Yesterday, 663 people arrived in Hawaii including 107 visitors and 171 residents. In comparison, during this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. Yesterday marked two weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. Those who arrived on March 26th and 27th no longer need to self-quarantine. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

State DOH Statement On Laboratory Testing

The Department of Health (DOH) supports testing of individuals with symptoms and is not advocating mass testing at this time. DOH’s current recommendations align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain people with COVID-like symptoms such as fever or cough need to be tested. People who have COVID-like symptoms and who have chronic medical conditions or are older should be tested because they’re at risk for severe disease and knowing whether they have COVID may affect their healthcare treatment. Most other people who are sick do not need to be tested since many will have mild illness and are able to recover at home, so testing will not change their treatment or the need to stay home until they are well.



In general, DOH recommends testing only symptomatic persons because laboratories are facing ongoing shortages of kits and consumable supplies. Personal protective equipment (PPE) required to collect specimens and to perform testing are also in critically short supply. Indiscriminate use will further shortages placing healthcare and laboratory personnel at risk for infection. Close contacts who adhere to 14-day quarantine rules will effectively minimize their risk to others. Testing asymptomatic contacts will not change or shorten their quarantine requirement. Testing of asymptomatic persons should be reserved for selected situations as guided by specific public health or infection control objectives (e.g., to implement cohorting during a nursing home outbreak).

Emergency Farmer Relief Program

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture: