(BIVN) – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the State of Hawaiʻi through 11 p.m. this evening.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says “an upper level disturbance moving into the state from the west will produce periods of slow moving heavy rain showers and thunderstorms across all islands through the evening hours. These heavy rains could lead to flash flooding and elevated stream levels.”

Afternoon surface heating over each island will enhance shower and thunderstorm activity especially over the Big Island, the forecasters said.

Already, a Flood Advisory was in effect for East Hawaiʻi on Tuesday morning. At 5:14 a.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain along the east and southeast slopes of the Big Island. Forecasters reported rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that due to the Flash Flood Watch and Flood Advisory, the following are issued: