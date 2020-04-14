(BIVN) – After refusing to confirm whether or not a cluster of new COVID-19 cases may have occurred at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Kona, state officials on Tuesday finally provided details of the outbreak during a press conference.



“We have not attempted to hide the name of [the] McDonald’s that sold the food,” said Dr. Bruce Anderson, the Hawaiʻi state health director, during the press conference. “There are two McDonald’s in the Kona-area. They’re both closed.”

“It’s not a secret,” Dr. Anderson said. “We typically don’t advertise the name of a restaurant, but if someone wants to know, we’ll let them know.”

Earlier that day, in fact, Big Island Video News wanted to know. Officials from both the State and the County told BIVN that they would not be providing that information. The County cited “state law concerning details about patients”, while the state said since “a risk to the public has not been identified and all those at risk have been notified directly and are taking precautions”, that “identifying the establishment is not necessary to prevent further spread of the disease.”

Meanwhile, the information had already made its way across social media.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Harry Kim said in a civil defense message that a recent jump in COVID-19 cases on Hawaiʻi island is attributed to “a fast food establishment employee contact with fellow employees and family.” The message did not disclose a location. Later that morning, the state did confirm the cluster occurred in Kona, but would not say where.

After finally confirming the name of the restaurant where the COVID-19 cluster was identified, and answering questions about the situation during the afternoon press conference, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health added this addendum to its daily information update: