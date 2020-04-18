(BIVN) – Following Friday’s announcement that Govrnor David Ige has signed a fifth emergency supplementary proclamation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic closing all state beaches in Hawaiʻi in order to limit activities outside the home, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim signed his own new set of rules for the Big Island.

The Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 2 allows ocean access from certain County parks for outdoor exercise, fishing for food, and the use of restroom and shower facilities.

In a Friday news release, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources said “it became clear that many people are continuing to access beaches, waters, and trails for social and recreational activities without proper social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis. Such activity contributes to the risk of spread of coronavirus across the state.”

DLNR wrote:

Under these new rules, all beaches are closed, which means no sitting, standing, lying down, lounging, sunbathing, or loitering on beaches and sandbars. People can still cross beaches to access the ocean for outdoor exercise like surfing, solo paddling and swimming as long as social distances are maintained.

The County says the following beach parks “will be made available daily from 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m., for the purposes of direct access to and from the ocean and shoreline in order to engage in outdoor exercise, fishing for and gathering food, and use of restroom and shower facilities”:

Kahalu‘u Beach Park

Magic Sands Beach Park

Wai‘aha Bay Beach Park (Honl’s)

Kawaihae Canoe Area

Honoli‘i Beach Park

Kaipalaoa Landing Beach Park

Bayfront Beach Park

Reed’s Bay Beach Park

Lili‘uokalani Gardens

The following park restroom facilities will be opened daily from 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.:

Mo‘oheau Bus Terminal – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lincoln Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bayfront Soccer Fields – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bayfront Beach Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Liliuokalani Gardens – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reeds Bay Beach Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Veterans Cemetery No. 2 – 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Honoli‘i Beach Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

‘Alae Cemetery – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shipman Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kurtistown Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kahalu‘u Beach Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Magic Sands Beach Park (La‘aloa) – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wai’aha Bay Beach Park (Honl’s) – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kailua Park (Old A/Maka‘eo) beach only – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waikoloa Pu‘u Nui Park – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waimea Park tennis courts only – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area – 24 hours

The County says:

Park facilities that are not listed in the Rule remain closed, and reservations for these parks and recreational facilities are canceled through April 30, 2020.



The Rule notes that County cemeteries, including veterans’ cemeteries administered by the County, remain open for visitation during standard hours. Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center remains open only for persons with valid horse stall rental agreements, who are actively boarding a horse at the facility.



Rule No. 2 is to be read in conjunction with the Third Supplementary Proclamation issued on March 23, 2020, which directs people to stay at home, with exemptions for essential businesses and operations, and persons engaged in permitted activities. Social distancing requiring maintaining six feet of physical separation from other persons is stipulated in the Proclamation, along with limiting any gathering of more than 10 people.

DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said, “We encouraged more severe restrictions after our law enforcement officers (DOCARE) and many people noted large groups of people continuing to congregate on beaches in close proximity to one another. Social distancing requirements are necessary for all of us to practice until COVID-19 is brought under control here in Hawai‘i. The Fifth Supplementary Proclamation does include exceptions which will allow people to still get outside and enjoy nature.”

The state says: