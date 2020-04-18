(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases on Saturday morning, saying the total cumulative number for Hawaiʻi island jumped from 42 on Friday to 59 on Saturday.

Mayor Harry Kim said in a morning radio message:

On today’s report of covid-19, the total number of people who tested positive for Hawaii Island is 59. From this 29 have been cleared as recovered and the remaining 30 are quarantined at home and monitored by the Department of Health.



This high increase over the past week mainly stems from the fast food establishment cluster, 27 of the 30 quarantined have been associated with the fast food establishment as family or employees. This so clearly demonstrates how important it is to follow the health advisories of the Department of Health of stay at home if you are sick, sneezing and coughing etiquette, physical distancing, social gatherings and staying healthy. We owe it to our family and the community to do our share. This is a community issue and needs all to do their part.



For your information drive through testing will be conducted at the Hilo Civic Center Sunday April 19 from 9 in the morning till 1 in the afternoon and in Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center Monday April 20th from 8 in the morning till 1 in the afternoon. Know that early testing means early detection and early care.



A huge thank you to all those having a part in providing food to the community in need. Mahalo nui loa.

It should be noted that the numbers reported by the county usually differ slightly from the numbers reported by the state. The state will publish its new numbers today at noon.