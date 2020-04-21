(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim on Tuesday signed a new emergency rule (No. 3) that mandates face masks at businesses, discourages hoarding of essentials, and details how employees must take action if they experience symptoms of illness.

The action comes on the heels of a highly publicized outbreak of COVID-19 in Kona involving three McDonalds stores. Today, the Hawaiʻi health department reported that the cluster of infections stands at 32 identified cases: 19 employees and 13 household contacts. No customers are identified as part of this cluster, officials said.

Here is the media release from the office of the mayor: