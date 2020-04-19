(BIVN) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with the Kona McDonald’s cluster stands at 30, and has resulted in the voluntary closure of a third restaurant.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Sunday identified one newly reported case associated with the fast food chain. The new case is an employee at a third McDonald’s located at 75-5729 Kuakini Highway, which is now closed.

The McDonalds at Kona Commons and inside Walmart were closed previosuly due to the virus outbreak.

“The total now includes 18 employees and 12 household members,” the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported on Sunday. “DOH is conducting contact tracing for new cases and continuing to monitor employees and family members, all of whom are in isolation or quarantine. The DOH investigation of cases is ongoing.”

The state’s update included a statement from Patrick Lim, the McDonald’s owner and operator.

“Our highest priority is to protect the health and well-being of our people,” Lim said. “We’ve been informed that additional employees from our Kona Commons, McDonald’s of Walmart Kona and Kailua-Kona locations have tested positive for the coronavirus and are connected to the previous set of confirmed cases. As soon as we were notified of the first confirmed cases, we immediately closed the restaurants to conduct a thorough sanitization procedure and notified The Hawaii State Department of Health. Additionally, we previously added protective barriers to limit contact in our restaurants. We’ve identified and reached out to all restaurant staff who had been in close contact with the employees who contracted the virus and advised they self-quarantine for 14 days.”

“Under the guidance of the Hawaii State Department of Health, we have offered universal testing to our employees at each location. We are continuing to work closely with the Hawaii Department of Health to ensure the safety of our crew and customers,” Lim said.

The Department of Health added:

It is critical that the community continues to be vigilant with practicing social distancing policies and preventive measures such as staying at home when sick, avoiding others that are sick, washing hands, sneezing and coughing etiquette and wearing a cloth face mask per Governor Ige’s fifth supplemental proclamation.

The state reports the total number of COVID-19 cases on Hawaiʻi island at 62. The Kona McDonalds cluster was responsible for a dramatic jump in Big Island case numbers over the last few days.