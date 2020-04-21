(BIVN) – The framework that will be used to craft a plan to reopen the Hawaiʻi economy in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic was laid out on Monday.

Alan Oshima, the state Economic Recovery and Resiliency Navigator, presented the guiding principles during a media briefing at the State Capitol.

Oshima was appointed by Governor David Ige to help coordinate Hawai‘i’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery. He is the senior executive advisor of Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. and served five years as its president and chief executive officer.

Oshima said these principles will be used:

Be visible, purposeful and authentic

Use multiple clock speeds (i.e. consider the now, next and later)

Cut through bureaucracy

Be flexible, focus on execution

Engage externally

Adapt and innovate

According to the state:

Oshima laid out a three-phase plan for reopening Hawai‘i’s economy. Phase 1 is stabilization – focus on stabilizing the number of COVID-19 cases. Phase 2 consists of reopening and recovery, which begins with gradual, sequenced reopening of normal activities; and Phase 3 is building a resilient economy with strong business and job growth. The goals of Phase 1-stabilization includes prevention, testing & quarantine, treatment, socio-economic sustenance, communication, financing and governance. Oshima identified four actions that lead to effective governance during the stabilization phase, including making transparent, data-informed decisions early; delivering results and coordinating across localities; enabling bi-directional communications to disseminate information and mobilize action; enforcing, utilizing self-regulating mechanisms and consistent levels to encourage compliance with issued guidelines; and monitoring by developing a system to track and assess compliance of businesses and people to adjust strategies.

A new website, recoverynavigator.hawaii.gov, provides more information about the effort.