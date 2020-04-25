(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige announced on Saturday that he has signed a Sixth Supplementary Proclamation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extending his stay-at-home order until May 31, 2020.

The new proclamation also extends the mandatory 14-day traveler-quarantine order until the end of May, allows outdoor exercise at state beaches (as long as social distancing requirements are observed), and continues the state’s eviction moratorium.

“This was not an easy decision,” said Governor Ige, who held a press conference at 2:30 p.m. “I know this has been difficult for everyone. Businesses need to reopen. People want to end this self-isolation and we want to return to normal,” said the governor. “But this virus is potentially deadly, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. Thanks to our residents, we are flattening the curve, saving lives, and avoiding a resurgence of this virus by not reopening prematurely.”

From the governor’s office:

The stay-at-home order means residents may leave their homes only for various essential needs, including healthcare, purchasing food, medicine, gasoline, taking care of the elderly, minors, or those with disabilities, returning to a place of residence outside of Hawai‘i, picking up educational materials for distance learning, receiving meals or other related services. Outdoor exercise is also permitted – including swimming, surfing and walking pets.



In addition, running, jogging or walking on the beach will be permitted, as long as social distancing requirements are observed.



Also extended through the end of May — the 14-day quarantine for both visitors and residents entering the state and for inter-island travelers.



The eviction moratorium, which prevents any eviction from a residential dwelling for failure to pay rent, also remains in effect through May 31.



In addition, social distancing requirements remain in place across the state through the end of May.

The state provided this timeline of charting the various supplementary proclamations that were issued following the initial emergency proclamation for COVID-19 on Mar. 4, 2020: