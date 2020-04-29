(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige issued a new video message to state employees on Wednesday.

Here is the transcript from Governor Ige’s video address:

Thanks to all of you for working tirelessly on behalf of the state of Hawaii. Your dedicated efforts are making a difference for your family, friends and neighbors during this challenging time.



This weekend, I announced the extension of the stay-at-home order through May 31st for state employees. Along with the rest of our community. You should continue to do what you are currently doing. However, there will be modifications for some departments. Please stay in contact with your direct supervisor as we work out the details, which will be announced shortly.



Also extended through May 31st is the mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travelers to and within Hawaiʻi.



Extending these mandates was a difficult decision. I understand the hardships everyone is facing as a result, both personally and economically. But this action is necessary to protect the health and safety of our community, especially our kupuna and those with pre-existing conditions who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.



You should also be aware of some other announcements made as part of the emergency proclamation. We extended the eviction moratorium through the end of May. And residents can now exercise on state beaches. This includes running, jogging or walking, as long as social distancing requirements are practiced.



I know we all want life to return to normal, and for that to happen, businesses need to reopen. I am currently working on a statewide reopening plan that will be based on facts, science and guidance from our health care advisors. As a state, we will be taking a phased approach to reopening and my hope is that more measures will be relaxed before the end of May.



The only way we will be able to fight this pandemic is to come together and work as one community.



Thank you again for your sacrifices and your hard work on behalf of the people of Hawaiʻi.



Please, take care of yourself, take care of each other, and most importantly take care of our community. Thank you.