(BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi island man was arrested over the weekend for violating the State’s emergency rules, and for the alleged theft of a watercraft in Kona.

According to the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, 35-year-old Jason Fujioka of Kea‘au was arrested on Saturday by officers from the DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement after a private company reported the theft of its 50-foot-long vessel Noa Noa.

The Hawaiʻi DLNR wrote:

The boat was reported stolen from Kailua Bay at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. It was located traveling in the ocean in the vicinity of the Kona Airport. The vessel’s owner assisted by another private vessel were able to stop the Noa Noa off OTEC (Makai Ocean Engineering’s ocean thermal energy conversion plant). They detained the suspect and transited to Honokōhau State Small Boat Harbor where they were met by DOCARE officers.



Fujioka was arrested and taken to the Kona Police Station for booking and processing. He’s being held pending setting of bail at $8,000. He faces charges of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first-degree theft and violation of state emergency rules and orders.

During the week of April 24 to May 1, DOCARE officers wrote 57 citations for violations of emergency rules and orders and violations of DLNR Division of State Parks closed area rules. “Most were for the emergency orders and closed area violations, but there were also citations for violations of Kaho‘olawe unauthorized vessel rules, controlled substance violations and promotion of a detrimental drug,” the state reported. “They issued 122 warnings; the majority of them for emergency rules violations or for entering a closed State Park.”