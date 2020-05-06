(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County has announced a new round of food drop-offs are taking place in May, starting with Waimea on Thursday.

“The County of Hawai‘i is working with the Food Basket, the Hawai‘i National Guard and the State Sheriff’s Division to provide food drop-offs islandwide in May, during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency,” a Tuesday news release stated.

“Motorists should be aware of the potential for traffic congestion near the food distribution sites before and during the drop-off events,” the County release stated. “The Hawai‘i Police Department,the National Guard and Sheriff’s Division are assisting with traffic control.”

The following is the May schedule for the food drop-offs:

Waimea / Waikoloa

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Waimea District Park

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*

Ocean View

Monday, May 11, 2020

Kahuku Park

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*

Hilo

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*

Hōnaunau / Ho‘okena

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Ho‘okena Elementary School

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*

Pāhoa

Friday, May 15, 2020

Pāhoa Community Center

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*

Kohala

Monday, May 18, 2020

Sacred Heart Catholic Church – Hāwī

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*

Kona

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Old Kona Airport Gym Location

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*

Pāpa‘aloa

Friday, May 22, 2020

Pāpa‘aloa Community Center Gym

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*

Honoka‘a

Friday, May 22, 2020

Honoka‘a Sports Complex and Skate Park

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.*

Pāhala

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Ka‘ū District Gym

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*

Mountain View and Volcano

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Cooper Center

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*

* or until food supplies are depleted