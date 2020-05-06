HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Food drop-offs are scheduled to take place all around the Big Island throughout the month of May, Hawai‘i County officials say.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County has announced a new round of food drop-offs are taking place in May, starting with Waimea on Thursday.
“The County of Hawai‘i is working with the Food Basket, the Hawai‘i National Guard and the State Sheriff’s Division to provide food drop-offs islandwide in May, during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency,” a Tuesday news release stated.
“Motorists should be aware of the potential for traffic congestion near the food distribution sites before and during the drop-off events,” the County release stated. “The Hawai‘i Police Department,the National Guard and Sheriff’s Division are assisting with traffic control.”
The following is the May schedule for the food drop-offs:
Waimea / Waikoloa
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Waimea District Park
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Ocean View
Monday, May 11, 2020
Kahuku Park
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Hilo
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Hōnaunau / Ho‘okena
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Ho‘okena Elementary School
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Pāhoa
Friday, May 15, 2020
Pāhoa Community Center
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Kohala
Monday, May 18, 2020
Sacred Heart Catholic Church – Hāwī
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Kona
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Old Kona Airport Gym Location
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Pāpa‘aloa
Friday, May 22, 2020
Pāpa‘aloa Community Center Gym
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Honoka‘a
Friday, May 22, 2020
Honoka‘a Sports Complex and Skate Park
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.*
Pāhala
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Ka‘ū District Gym
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Mountain View and Volcano
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Cooper Center
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Food drop-offs are scheduled to take place all around the Big Island throughout the month of May, Hawai‘i County officials say.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County has announced a new round of food drop-offs are taking place in May, starting with Waimea on Thursday.
“The County of Hawai‘i is working with the Food Basket, the Hawai‘i National Guard and the State Sheriff’s Division to provide food drop-offs islandwide in May, during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency,” a Tuesday news release stated.
“Motorists should be aware of the potential for traffic congestion near the food distribution sites before and during the drop-off events,” the County release stated. “The Hawai‘i Police Department,the National Guard and Sheriff’s Division are assisting with traffic control.”
The following is the May schedule for the food drop-offs:
Waimea / Waikoloa
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Waimea District Park
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Ocean View
Monday, May 11, 2020
Kahuku Park
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Hilo
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Hōnaunau / Ho‘okena
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Ho‘okena Elementary School
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Pāhoa
Friday, May 15, 2020
Pāhoa Community Center
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Kohala
Monday, May 18, 2020
Sacred Heart Catholic Church – Hāwī
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Kona
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Old Kona Airport Gym Location
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Pāpa‘aloa
Friday, May 22, 2020
Pāpa‘aloa Community Center Gym
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Honoka‘a
Friday, May 22, 2020
Honoka‘a Sports Complex and Skate Park
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.*
Pāhala
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Ka‘ū District Gym
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Mountain View and Volcano
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Cooper Center
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
* or until food supplies are depleted