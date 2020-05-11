(BIVN) – Governor David Ige addressed the state via livestream on Monday afternoon, following another day of low numbers (2) of newly identified COVID-19 cases reported statewide.

Governor Ige reminded residents to avoid congregating in big groups, and to wear masks in public, “We’ll lose all of our progress and the sacrifices you’ve all made if we see a surge in COVID-19 cases. All of your work will have been meaningless.”



From a state news release:

Hawai‘i has reported fewer than three new cases each of the past four days, with no new cases reported last Friday. The governor said we have flattened the curve, but the state has received numerous reports of people not following social distancing guidelines and not wearing masks while in close proximity to other people.

The governor also addressed the appropriation of the $1.25 billion provided to Hawai‘i in the federal CARES Act. A media release from Governor Ige stated:

While the appropriation of the one and a quarter billion dollars the state is receiving from the federal CARES Act does not require the legislature to take action, Governor Ige thanked law makers for their work and said he thought it was important to engage the House and the Senate for accountability and transparency. $862 million of the funding is allocated to the State for a variety of response, prevention and recovery activities. Of that amount the counties of Kaua‘i, Maui, and Hawai‘i will receive a total of $175 million. The City and County of Honolulu is receiving $387 million. The governor intends for the remaining balance of $553 million to bolster unemployment benefits for Hawai‘i residents.

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature reconvened on Monday, and will remain in session through May 18. House and Senate lawmakers are focusing on stabilizing the state budget and budget-related bills in anticipation of a $1 billion shortfall in state revenues.