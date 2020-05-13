The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply said the notice included customers in the areas of Kainaliu, Keʻei, Honalo, Kealakekua, Napoʻopoʻo, Hōnaunau, and Hoʻokena.
Here is the message from the department, which was issued on Monday:
Effective immediately, the water conservation notice for all affected South Kona customers is cancelled. Normal water use may resume.
DWS thanks its affected customers for following conservation measures so drinking water remained available to all customers.
DWS reminds everyone that safe drinking water is a finite resource that should be used efficiently and wisely. To learn more about water conservation practices, please visit our website at hawaiidws.org. For more information, please call 961-8050 during normal business hours, 961-8790 to report after-hour emergencies or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.
This is your Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
SOUTH KONA, Hawaiʻi - The Department of Water Supply says the notice was in effect for Honalo, Kainaliu, Ke‘ei, Kealakekua, Nāpo‘opo‘o, Hōnaunau, and Ho‘okena.
(BIVN) – A water conservation notice for South Kona, issued after unexpected equipment malfunctions on May 4, is no longer in effect.
The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply said the notice included customers in the areas of Kainaliu, Keʻei, Honalo, Kealakekua, Napoʻopoʻo, Hōnaunau, and Hoʻokena.
Here is the message from the department, which was issued on Monday: