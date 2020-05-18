file photo of Kuhio Kalaniana‘ole Park by David Corrigan taken in 2019
Hawaii County Beach Parks To Reopen
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - County officials announced on Monday that it will reopen its beach parks islandwide as soon as Governor David Ige gives his approval.
(BIVN) – Following another day of no newly reported cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island, and Governor David Ige’s signing of the 8th Supplementary Proclamation moving the State from the “Safer At Home” phase to an “Act with Care” phase of reopening the economy, the County of Hawaiʻi says it will reopen beach parks islandwide.
From the office of Mayor Harry Kim:
The County of Hawai‘i announced on Monday that it will reopen its beach parks islandwide as soon as the Governor gives his approval, since the number of active cases of COVID-19 remains low thanks to the efforts of the entire community to stem the spread of the virus.
The Mayor has submitted his Rule Number 5 to the Governor for final approval. This will officially reopen the County’s beach parks; the rule also states permitted activities that may occur at these facilities.
“These beach parks are being reopened for your enjoyment and your wellbeing,” Mayor Harry Kim said. “Please keep up the safe practices of social distancing that helped us get to where we are today.”
The only exceptions to the reopening are Hakalau Beach Park and Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole Park, which have been closed due to necessary improvement work. The Mayor is working with the Department of Parks and Recreation to determine the next phase of County facilities to reopen, such as tennis courts, pickleball courts, etc.
Although the County beach parks will reopen, the threat of COVID-19 is still present and we must do all we can to remain safe. The Mayor said that all beachgoers must follow the safe practices stated in the CDC guidelines and Hawai‘i County Rules.
“Know the importance of staying mentally, physically and social healthy with these rules,” the Mayor said.
Please keep up your good work as we continue to reopen in a safe way.
