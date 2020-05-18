(BIVN) – There were no newly identified cases of COVID-19 in the entire State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Monday, health officials report, which means the cumulative total number of cases remains at 640.

The total number of cases on Hawaiʻi island also remained the same: 77, with 75 of those cases released from isolation. Only two cases are considered active.

Both the County of Hawaiʻi and the State of Hawaiʻi were in agreement

today as to the number of cases on the Big Island.

UPDATE – Governor David Ige signed his 8th Supplementary Proclamation today, saying the move “was made possible by the flattening of the COVID-19 infection curve due to good social-distancing practices, and other measures taken by the community to help protect our most vulnerable.”

The new proclamation does not lift the mandatory 14-day traveler quarantine order for domestic or interisland flights; that has been extended through June 30. The governor also extended through June 30 the eviction moratorium that prevents evictions from residential dwellings for failure to pay rent.

The governor held a news conference on Oʻahu, where he gave a detailed presentation on how the State plans to reopen the Hawaiʻi economy, starting with the next phase on the timeline: the “Act with Care” phase, or Kamaʻāina Economy phase.



MORE: VIDEO: Reopening Hawaii, Governor Moves To “Act With Care” Phase

UPDATE – The County of Hawai‘i announced on Monday that it will reopen its beach parks islandwide as soon as the Governor gives his approval.



MORE: Hawaii County Beach Parks To Reopen

Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)