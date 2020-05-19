(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi will proceed with the reopening of county beach parks islandwide, with restrictions in place, after receiving the approval of Governor David Ige on Tuesday.

The County announced its intention to reopen the parks on Monday – under an Amendment to Mayor Harry Kim’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule 4, originally entitled Rule 5 – upon the approval of the governor.

The reopening of the beach parks comes as the number of active cases of COVID-19 remains low, the County stated in a media release, thanks to the efforts of the entire community to stem the spread of the virus.



Here is the full text of the Mayor’s Amendment to Emergency Rule 4:

This rule amends Mayor’s Covid- 19 Emergency Rule No. 4 related to County beach and shoreline parks. Section II. 7.d of Mayor’s Covid- 19 Emergency Rule No. 4 is hereby rescinded and replaced as follows:



d. All County of Hawaiʻi beach and shoreline parks, except Hakalau Beach Park and Kuhio Kalaniana’ ole Park, are opened from 7: 00 a. m. to 6: 00 p.m., subject to the following restrictions that seek to prevent the spread of COVID- 19:



1. No group shall exceed ten (10) persons;



2. All persons using opened beach and shoreline parks who are not members of the same household or living unit shall comply with State and County social distancing requirements, provided that a caregiver may accompany a dependent;



3. All permits and reservations for use associated with these beach parks are canceled until further notice;



4. All pavilions, playgrounds, sport courts and fields, indoor facilities and similar areas where gatherings may occur in these parks shall remain closed until further notice;



5. Commercial activities are not allowed; and



6. All other State or County restrictions related to COVID- 19 must be followed, including but not limited to, applicable quarantine restrictions.



This section is subject to specific park closures as designated by the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation and the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources



This rule shall take effect immediately and shall continue through June 30, 2020, or until extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended by my subsequent order, or as otherwise provided by law.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the County of Hawaii to be affixed. Done this 19th day of May 2020 in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

Mayor Kim added in the news release that all beachgoers must follow the safe practices stated in the CDC guidelines and Hawai‘i County Rules. “Know the importance of staying mentally, physically and social healthy with these rules,” Mayor Kim said. “Please keep up your good work as we continue to reopen in a safe way.”

The County says Mayor Kim is working with the Department of Parks and Recreation to determine the next phase of County facilities to reopen, such as tennis courts, pickleball courts, etc.