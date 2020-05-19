(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi says that on June 1, the first phase of the reopening of the DMV will get underway. County officials shared this announcement on Tuesday:

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Finance announced today the first phase of reopening of its Division of Vehicle Registration & Licensing offices for limited in-person services will begin on Monday, June 1, 2020. While all Vehicle Registration & Licensing offices will remain closed to the public until this June 1 date, customers may renew their vehicle registrations or driver’s licenses (issued after May 1, 2014) by using the following alternatives:



Vehicle Registration Renewals:



(1) Mail in renewals can be sent to County of Hawai‘i, Motor Vehicle Registration, 101 Pauahi St., #5, Hilo, HI 96720



(2) Online applications can be found on our County website [here].



(3) Kiosks are located at the Safeway stores in Hilo and Kona as well as the Foodland store in Waimea.



(4) In-wall drop off slot at the Hilo MVR office. (Please do not drop off or mail in renewal applications with “cash”)



Driver’s License or State ID’s renewals (issued after May 1, 2014):



Mail in renewal applications to 349 Kapi‘olani St., Hilo, HI 96720. Duplicate license requests for lost licenses will also be accepted by mail. Please see our website for application details and forms.



We appreciate your patience and look forward to expanding our services in the very near future.