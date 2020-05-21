video by BIVN, audio from Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense
VIDEO: More COVID-19 Cases Reported On Hawaiʻi Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There has been a slight uptick in the number of cases reported on the Big Island in recent days.
(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi is reporting another increase in the number of COVID-19 cases identified on the Big Island.
In a Thursday morning update, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim issued a civil defense message saying the total number of cases on the island is now 81, up from the 78 he reported the day before. The State of Hawaiʻi reported 79 cases at noon on Wednesday.
Here is the full message from Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Thursday:
On today’s report of COVID-19, the total number of people tested positive for Hawaii Island is 81, out of this, 76 have been cleared as recovered with the remaining 5 quarantined and monitored by the Department of Health. This increase over the past few days are directly related to family connections. The lesson to learn here is how easily this virus can spread. This shows how critically important it is that we continue to practice preventive measures to help stop the spread of this virus. Your help is needed.
For your information, drive through testing will be conducted today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center, hours are from 8 this morning till 12 noon. Thank you, Ali’i Health for providing this free service, thank you, Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for your support.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There has been a slight uptick in the number of cases reported on the Big Island in recent days.
(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi is reporting another increase in the number of COVID-19 cases identified on the Big Island.
In a Thursday morning update, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim issued a civil defense message saying the total number of cases on the island is now 81, up from the 78 he reported the day before. The State of Hawaiʻi reported 79 cases at noon on Wednesday.
Here is the full message from Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Thursday: