(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi is reporting another increase in the number of COVID-19 cases identified on the Big Island.

In a Thursday morning update, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim issued a civil defense message saying the total number of cases on the island is now 81, up from the 78 he reported the day before. The State of Hawaiʻi reported 79 cases at noon on Wednesday.

Here is the full message from Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Thursday: