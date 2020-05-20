(BIVN) – Another active case of COVID-19 was identified today on Hawaiʻi island, one of two new cases reported statewide as of noon on Wednesday.

The total number of cases reported on the Big Island is now 79. Of that total, only 3 are considered active, as 76 have been released from isolation.

“The Island and State of Hawaii are moving forward in removing some of the restrictions established to minimize the spread of the coronavirus,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in radio message that was issued Wednesday morning, before the new case was reported by the state. “In moving forward, know that the virus threat is still out there, and we need to continue following the preventive policies of distancing, face coverings, cleanliness, gatherings, and personal health to keep Hawaii Safe,” civil defense said.

Although beaches and businesses on Hawaiʻi island are beginning to open up, important events are still being cancelled, like the 2020 Queen Liliʻuokalani Long Distance Canoe Race.

This story will be updated.