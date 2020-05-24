(BIVN) – There were no newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the entire State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, midway through the 2020 Memorial Day weekend.

The County of Hawaiʻi and the State of Hawaiʻi are now in agreement over the cumulative number of cases on the Big Island, which totals 81. “Out of this, 78 have been cleared as recovered with the remaining 3 quarantined and monitored by the Department of Health,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a Sunday morning message.

This morning’s message also mentioned Mayor Harry Kim’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 5, allowing several new reopenings as of June 1st.

“It has been announced that medium risk places such as hair salons, restaurants, and places of worship may reopen beginning June 1st,” the civil defense message stated. “Know that all restrictions and social distancing requirements will continue to be enforced to ensure the Public’s safety. If you need assistance in providing a safe and healthy place in your reopening for employees and customers please call the County’s COVID Task Force at 935-0031. This service will be provided to you at no cost.”

“Please be safe on this very special weekend of remembrance in honor of the men and women who died serving our great Nation,” the County of Hawaiʻi said.

Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)