(BIVN) – The company behind the Waikoloa Beach Resort is trying to lend a helping hand to employees hard hit by the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing them a Sunday dinner.

“These are very trying times for our community,” said Scott Head, the vice president of operations for the Waikoloa Land Company. “Unfortunately, we have team members that have been furloughed and this is just a really kind of a symbolic way for our company to give back to our community, for those team members that may be affected. To provide some nourishment, but mainly just to let them know that we’re here for them and that we’re waiting for them to come back hopefully sooner than later.”

The Waikoloa Land Company recently shared some video and this media release about the effort:

Waikoloa Land Company distributed take-home dinners for resort employee families as a token of aloha for the families in the Waikoloa Resort ʻohana hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdowns. This distribution, for Waikoloa Resort employees, happens each Sunday at Mai Grille on the Waikoloa Resort property.



With funding from the Waikoloa Land Company, Mai Grille’s executive chef was able to resume work in the otherwise closed restaurant to prepare the dinner packages for four each week. Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., resort employees drove through to pick up pre-packaged meal kits, ready to serve for a Sunday family dinner.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant disruption to the Waikoloa resort, which normally supports 5,000 local jobs.