The view of Hilo Bay Cafe on Tuesday. The restaurant is currently closed due to the ongoing pandemic.
State Issues Guidance For Hawaiʻi Restaurants In Time Of COVID-19
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI - The State of Hawaiʻi is listing the various stipulations for dine-in service in order for restaurants to get back to business across the islands.
(BIVN) – As Hawaiʻi island restaurants prepare to join other “medium risk” operations for a June 1st reopening, the Hawaiʻi health department has developed detailed guidance on safe practices and recommendations for the State’s food sector in the time of COVID-19.
“We encourage food operators to promote good hygiene practices by ensuring adequate supplies of soap, individual disposable towels, and hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol for employees and customers,” said Keith Kawaoka, deputy director of environmental health. “Any employee who exhibits signs of illness should not be allowed to report to work.”
The State listed these stipulations for dine-in service:
At a minimum, customers are required to wear a cloth face covering when moving through a food establishment or while waiting for a pick-up order, and their masks may be removed only while eating.
No more than 50 percent or half of the total seating capacity should be available for dining-in use.
Dining tables at least six feet apart for indoors and outdoors. (Outdoor seating does not count toward the total seating capacity.)
Restaurants are encouraged to require reservations for dine-in service for greater control of customer volume.
Consider allowing customers to pre-order while making reservations to decrease the length of time they are in the establishment.
Maximum of six customers, not living in the same household, per group per table, with a maximum of 10 customers, living in the same household, per group per table.
No self-service salad bar or buffet.
Restaurants should also post signage at the entrance that states that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 will be permitted in the restaurant.
The Department of Health added:
As the state moves toward the next phase of recovery, the health department plans to increase the recommended dining capacity for restaurants to 75 percent of total seating capacity while keeping dining tables at least six feet apart. DOH also issued guidance for retail food markets, limiting the number of people in a facility up to 50 percent of fire code occupancy and maintaining a minimum of six feet between individuals. In the next phase, the recommended number of people in a retail food market increases to up to 75 percent of fire code occupancy, while continuing to maintain a minimum of six feet between individuals. The health department is continuously monitoring and evaluating conditions.
The Department of Health added: