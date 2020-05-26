(BIVN) – As Hawaiʻi island restaurants prepare to join other “medium risk” operations for a June 1st reopening, the Hawaiʻi health department has developed detailed guidance on safe practices and recommendations for the State’s food sector in the time of COVID-19.

“We encourage food operators to promote good hygiene practices by ensuring adequate supplies of soap, individual disposable towels, and hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol for employees and customers,” said Keith Kawaoka, deputy director of environmental health. “Any employee who exhibits signs of illness should not be allowed to report to work.”

The State listed these stipulations for dine-in service:

At a minimum, customers are required to wear a cloth face covering when moving through a food establishment or while waiting for a pick-up order, and their masks may be removed only while eating.

No more than 50 percent or half of the total seating capacity should be available for dining-in use.

Dining tables at least six feet apart for indoors and outdoors. (Outdoor seating does not count toward the total seating capacity.)

Restaurants are encouraged to require reservations for dine-in service for greater control of customer volume.

Consider allowing customers to pre-order while making reservations to decrease the length of time they are in the establishment.

Maximum of six customers, not living in the same household, per group per table, with a maximum of 10 customers, living in the same household, per group per table.

No self-service salad bar or buffet.

Restaurants should also post signage at the entrance that states that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 will be permitted in the restaurant.

The Department of Health added: