Like many retail shops on Hawaiʻi island, social distancing protocols were in place at Jordyn's Pets & Plants in the Kaumana area of Hilo on Saturday. Customers were able to transact business without even entering the store. Photo by David Corrigan.
Churches, Salons, Restaurants Can Reopen June 1st On Hawaii Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Mayor Harry Kim's COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 5 will allow places of worship, salons, one-on-one services, and restaurants - including food courts but not bars and nightclubs - to reopen.
(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi is giving the go-ahead for “medium risk” operations like churches, restaurants, and salons to reopen on June 1.
There were no newly identified cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island on Saturday, part of an ongoing downward trend in new cases statewide.
On Friday, Governor David Ige announced an approval for Oʻahu, Maui and Kauaʻi to allow medium-risk businesses and operations to re-open in accordance with his 8th supplemental emergency proclamation. At the time of the announcement, the County of Hawaiʻi had not yet made a request for approval.
Today, the Hawaiʻi County administration provided this text of Mayor Harry Kim’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 5:
Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Chapter 127A and due to the public health concerns related to COVID-19, I hereby find that immediate promulgation of this rule is necessary and do so in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the people of this County.
In accordance with Governor David Y. Ige’s Eighth Supplementary Proclamation (“8th Supplementary”), and Exhibit G the “State Roadmap to Recovery and Resilience,” the businesses, operations, or activities (“operations”) specified in this rule are permitted to re-open June 1, 2020. These operations are subject to all restrictions and social distancing requirements found within the 8th Supplementary, State Department of Health Reopening Hawaiʻi Safe Practices, and CDC industry guidelines. The following medium risk operations must follow applicable CDC industry and regulatory guidelines related to COVID-19 prior to opening:
1. Places of worship.
Faith Based Worship in accordance with the CDC Interim Guidance for Administrators and Leaders of Community and Faith Based Organizations to Plan, Prepare, and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 or any updated CDC guidance.
2. Personal services.
– Salons and barber shops must also follow Exhibit I, Rules Relating To Safety Guidelines For Barbers And Beauty Operators, 8th Supplementary.
– One-on-one services including, but not limited to: tutoring, music lessons, massage, yoga, pilates, and personal training.
3. Restaurants.
– Including food courts, but not dedicated bars and nightclubs.
– In-dining service in accordance with CDC Interim Guidance for Restaurants and Bars, National Restaurant Association Guidelines, and any updated CDC guidance.
This rule supersedes any conflicting County of Hawaiʻi emergency rule provision.
Pursuant to Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Section §127A-29, any person violating this Rule shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction, fined not more than $5,000 or imprisoned for not more than one year, or both.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the County of Hawaiʻi to be affixed. Done this 23rd day of May 2020 in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.
