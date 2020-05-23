(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi is giving the go-ahead for “medium risk” operations like churches, restaurants, and salons to reopen on June 1.

There were no newly identified cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island on Saturday, part of an ongoing downward trend in new cases statewide.

On Friday, Governor David Ige announced an approval for Oʻahu, Maui and Kauaʻi to allow medium-risk businesses and operations to re-open in accordance with his 8th supplemental emergency proclamation. At the time of the announcement, the County of Hawaiʻi had not yet made a request for approval.

Today, the Hawaiʻi County administration provided this text of Mayor Harry Kim’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 5: