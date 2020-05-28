(BIVN) – Churches in Hawaiʻi County will now be allowed to reopen a little sooner than previously reported.

Governor David Ige today approved Mayor Harry Kim’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 6, detailing which business and service operations on Hawaiʻi island will be allowed to reopen on June 1st, a date that was first set in the Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 5. The latest rule, however, allows places of worship to open two days earlier on May 30.

Here is the full text of the new rule: