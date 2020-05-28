Mayor’s New COVID-19 Rule Makes Some Changes To Planned Reopenings
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Certain Big Island businesses, operations, or activities are permitted to re-open June 1, 2020, and places of worship are now allowed to re-open on May 30.
(BIVN) – Churches in Hawaiʻi County will now be allowed to reopen a little sooner than previously reported.
Governor David Ige today approved Mayor Harry Kim’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 6, detailing which business and service operations on Hawaiʻi island will be allowed to reopen on June 1st, a date that was first set in the Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 5. The latest rule, however, allows places of worship to open two days earlier on May 30.
Here is the full text of the new rule:
Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 6
Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai’i Revised Statutes Chapter 127A and due to the public health concerns related to COVID-19, I hereby find that immediate promulgation of this rule is necessary and do so in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the people of this County.
In accordance with Governor David Y. Ige’s Eighth Supplementary Proclamation (“8th Supplementary”), and Exhibit G the “State Roadmap to Recovery and Resilience,” the additional businesses, operations, or activities (“operations”) specified in this rule are permitted to re-open June 1, 2020, except places of worship are permitted to re-open on May 30, 2020.. These operations are subject to all restrictions and social distancing requirements found within the 8th Supplementary and any subsequent proclamations or orders, State Department of Health Reopening Hawai’i Safe Practices, and CDC industry guidelines. The following operations must follow applicable CDC, industry and regulatory guidelines related to COVID-19 prior to opening:
1. Places of worship
– Faith Based Worship in accordance with the CDC Interim Guidance for Administrators and Leaders of Community and Faith Based Organizations to Plan, Prepare, and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 or any updated CDC guidance.
2. Other indoor gathering places.
– Including, but not limited to, billiards halls, bowling alleys, but not arcades or gaming places.
3. Indoor exercise facilities.
– Includes gyms and fitness centers and indoor pools.
– Includes facilities that are not “gyms” or “fitness centers” but offer classes or group exercises such as yoga, aerobics, Zumba, dance, Pilates, weight lifting, athletics clubs, and martial arts clubs, but there shall be no physical contact.
4. Museums and theaters.
5. Outdoor spaces.
– Includes ocean tours, outside pools and summer camps.
6. Other personal services.
– Includes tattoo operators and acupuncturists.
7. Other real estate services.
– Including open houses for general public viewing, real estate agent caravans and broker open houses.
– Property viewing, inspections, surveys, and appraisals may be conducted by appointment only with social distancing requirements maintained at all times.
8. Other retail and repair.
– Including the rental of recreational and sports equipment.
Reopening of additional County park sites and recreational facilities, including County gymnasiums, swimming pools, indoor and outdoor courts, ball fields, pavilions, etc., will be addressed via a subsequent rule when the Department of Parks and Recreation determines they may be reopened, managed and maintained safely for public use.
This rule supersedes any conflicting County of Hawaiʻi emergency rule provision.
Pursuant to Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Section §127A-29, any person violating this Rule shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction, fined not more than $5,000 or imprisoned for not more than one year, or both.
This rule shall continue through June 30, 2020, or until extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended by my subsequent order, or as otherwise provided by law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the County of Hawaiʻi to be affixed. Done this 27th day of May 2020 in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.
