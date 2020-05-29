(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported three newly identified cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Friday. All three cases are on Oʻahu.

The total number of cases on Hawaiʻi island remains 82, part of the 649 statewide. Although there were three (3) new cases statewide today, the cumulative total only increased by two (2) cases because one case was removed from the counts “as a result of updated testing information”, state heath officials said.

Hawaiʻi County officials say there are no active cases of COVID-19 identified on the entire Big Island. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a Friday morning radio message:

On today’s report of COVID-19, the total number of people who tested positive for Hawaii Island is 82. All 82 have been cleared as recovered leaving no active cases for Hawaii Island. Thank you for your help.



As of this date, a total of 7,417 people have been tested on Hawaii Island. Testing will continue island wide and is key in preventing the spread of Coronavirus. Remember early testing means early detection and early care and helps stop the spread of this virus.



For your information, a drive through testing will be held today in North Kona at the Old Airport. Hours are from 9 this morning ‘til 1 this afternoon. Thank you Premier Medical for providing this free service and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping.



As announced, due to the communities’ good work, opening of medium risk businesses such as salons, restaurants, barber shops, and fitness gyms may begin June 1st. Places of worship may reopen on Saturday, May 30th. Individual opening dates will be dependent on their readiness to meet the requirements of safety. If assistance is needed, please call Hawaii County Task Force at 935-0031



Ongoing forward, please continue following the policies of prevention and keeping yourself physically and emotionally healthy.

DEM Admin Offices Continue Suspension Of In-Person Services

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The Department of Environmental Management administration offices extends the suspension of all in-person services through Tuesday, June 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



This includes the Department’s administration, Solid Waste Division administration, the Abandoned/Derelict Vehicles Section (345 Kekūanāoʻa Street, Suite 41, Hilo) and the Wastewater Division administration and Engineering Section (108 Railroad Avenue, Hilo). This does not affect the transfer stations, West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill (aka Puʻuanahulu), Hilo Sort Station, and wastewater treatment plants, which remain in operation as usual.



Payments for Solid Waste and Wastewater services are accepted by phone, mail, or at drop box locations (checks only). Notary service and engineering services will be by appointment only. All other customer service inquiries will be handled by phone or email.



Mail payments to 345 Kekūanāoʻa Street, Suite 41, Hilo, Hawaiʻi 96720 (attention: Solid Waste Division or Wastewater Division).



Drop Boxes (for checks only) are available at the Department of Water Supply, 345 Kekūanāoʻa Street (in the front circular driveway), or on the exterior wall of the Motor Vehicle Registration Office at the Aupuni Center, 101 Pauahi Street, Suite 5, Hilo (by the U.S. Postal Service blue mailbox).



For payments by phone, or if you have a question or want to schedule an appointment, call:



Administration: 808-961-8083

Solid Waste Customer Service: 808-961-8339

Wastewater Customer Service: 808-961-8338

Wastewater Engineering: 808-961-8615



These “social distancing” measures are intended to help protect customers, our employees, and our Island community from COVID-19 infection. Please notify our office if you scheduled an appointment but are feeling ill, and we will gladly reschedule it.



The public’s understanding is very much appreciated during this challenging time.

Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)