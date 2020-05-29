(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi is making some changes to expand and enhance play at the Hilo Municipal Golf Course. This media release was issued on Friday, May 29:

Effective Monday, June 1, the County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation will implement the following changes to the interim rules governing the play of golf at the Hilo Municipal Golf Course. These changes are the result of continued high demand at the course and the high level of adherence to the rules by those golfers who have been playing the course since it reopened on May 11.



Daily tee time reservations will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. through 4:30 p.m., seven days a week at 8-minute intervals. Groups will continue to be limited to a maximum of 4 players. Additionally, tee time reservations for players desiring to play 9-holes will be available on the back-nine beginning at 7:00 a.m. through 8:30 a.m. at 8-minute intervals.



Reservations will be accepted by phone only (no walk-ins) and may be made up to seven days in advance. Only one tee time reservation may be made per phone call and calls will be taken between 6:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily.



The wearing of face masks/covers at the facility, except during play, is still required as are adherence to social distancing policies and hand sanitizing procedures. Persons exhibiting COVID-19 related symptoms or are otherwise sick are instructed to stay home to prevent exposure to fellow golfers and course staff.



On the course, raised cups continue to be implemented, flagsticks are not allowed to be removed and benches, water fountains and ball washing stations remain out of service. All golfers are advised to bring drinking water with them on the course.



Resumption of club play, as well as the availability of making reservations through the end of the 2020 calendar year, are anticipated to commence in July, barring any unfavorable developments.



The Department thanks the golfing community for its understanding, patience and respectful play at the course under the continually evolving COVID-19 policies, rules and conditions.



The golf pro shop and driving range facilities will continue to operate under modified procedures implemented by the concessionaire. The restaurant facility is anticipated to reopen for business in the near future under modified procedures.



For more information contact the Hilo Muni starters’ office at 959-7711.