Hawaii COVID-19 Updates For Saturday: 9 More New Cases
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - There was another small uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases reported statewide at noon on Saturday, June 6.
(BIVN) – For the second day in a row, the State of Hawaiʻi reported nine (9) newly identified cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the cumulative total to 673.
Of those 9 new cases, 8 were added to the Oʻahu case count, one 1 was counted as a resident diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi.
There remains no active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island, where the cumulative total remains 81.
Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)
Yesterday, 1,431 people arrived in Hawaii. During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.
