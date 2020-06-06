(BIVN) – For the second day in a row, the State of Hawaiʻi reported nine (9) newly identified cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the cumulative total to 673.

Of those 9 new cases, 8 were added to the Oʻahu case count, one 1 was counted as a resident diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi.

There remains no active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island, where the cumulative total remains 81.

Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)