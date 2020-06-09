(BIVN) – In a noon update, the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported six (6) O‘ahu residents have tested positive for coronavirus, and investigations are underway to determine how they may have contracted COVID-19.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, where the cumulative number of cases remains 81, part of the total 682 reported statewide.

State Encourages Back-to-School Vaccination, Physical Exams

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

With the easing of COVID-19 “Safer at Home” restrictions, it is more important than ever to ensure every child’s immunizations and physical examination are up to date. Avoiding check-ups and missing vaccines can put a child at risk for preventable diseases such as measles and whooping cough and could delay a child’s return to school if health requirements are not met. Healthcare provider offices are open and measures are in place to ensure every child’s safety. Parents are urged to call their child’s healthcare provider today to schedule an appointment and discuss any concerns.



Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said, “School Health Requirements protect not only the health of our students but their families and our communities as well. In light of the current pandemic, it is critically important to ensure our keiki are immunized, to protect them against diseases that can be prevented with vaccines.”



All students entering schools and child care facilities in Hawai‘i for the first time must meet the state’s immunization, physical exam, and tuberculosis screening requirements. In addition, before the first day of school, all seventh-grade students must provide documentation of having received a physical examination and vaccinations for Tdap, HPV, and MCV. Immunizations are also required for students attending colleges and universities in Hawai‘i. For more information [visit this website].

Returning Resident Arrested

From the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General:

A 48-year old, Waikīkī area woman was arrested this morning by Special Agents from the Investigation Division of the Dept. of the Attorney General (AG) on quarantine violation charges. An investigation showed that Patricia L.Pian returned to Honolulu from San Diego on May 31. Witnesses reported seeing her swimming in the ocean a few hours after her return. She was also seen sunbathing with her husband and walking their dog.



Pian was arrested in the hallway of her condominium building and charged with violating the 14-day mandatory traveler quarantine. She is the first returning resident to be arrested by the AG’s investigators and her bail was set at $2,000.



On Monday, a 20-year-old man from South Korea and a 48-year old Virginia woman were arrested by Special Agents on quarantine charges. Jin Wook Lee and Kady C. Swartz were taken into custody at a Waikiki hotel. An investigation showed Lee arrived in Honolulu on May 20 and falsified his place-of-stay. It was discovered he was staying at the hotel with Swartz and her daughter. Hotel personnel witnessed quarantine violations and contacted authorities. They report Lee violated quarantine from the day he arrived. Lee was arrested for committing quarantine violations and Swartz was arrested as an accomplice. Bail for both is set at $2,000.



Attorney General Clare Connors said, “As we reopen our economy, it is important that everyone follow the practices and policies in place to keep our community safe. The travel quarantine is an important part of our state’s success in reducing the spread of the disease, and both residents and travelers alike should take care to follow these rules and practices.”

1,732 Passengers Arrive on Monday

From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

Yesterday, 1,732 people arrived in Hawaii. During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

Hawaii County DEM To Open In-Person Services

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The Department of Environmental Management administration offices will re-open to in-person services on Monday, June 15, 2020. This includes the Department’s administration, Solid Waste Division administration, the Abandoned and Derelict Vehicles Program (345 Kekūanāoʻa Street, Suite 41, Hilo) and the Wastewater Division administration and Engineering Section (108 Railroad Avenue, Hilo).



Operations will be modified to ensure the safety of both customers and employees. Face coverings will be required. The Department encourages customers to continue to practice social distancing by using the options below:



Payments for Solid Waste and Wastewater services are accepted by phone, mail, or at drop box locations (checks only). Most customer service inquiries can be handled by phone or email.



Mail payments to 345 Kekūanāoʻa Street, Suite 41, Hilo, Hawaiʻi 96720 (attention: Solid Waste Division or Wastewater Division).



Drop Boxes (for checks only) are available at the Department of Water Supply, 345 Kekūanāoʻa Street (in the front circular driveway), or on the exterior wall of the Motor Vehicle Registration Office at the Aupuni Center, 101 Pauahi Street, Suite 5, Hilo (by the U.S. Postal Service blue mailbox).



For payments by phone, or if you have a question or want to schedule an appointment, call:



Administration: 808-961-8083

Solid Waste: 808-961-8339

Wastewater: 808-961-8338

Wastewater Engineering: 808-961-8615



Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are recommended. Notary service and engineering services will be by appointment only. Please notify our office if you scheduled an appointment but are feeling ill, and we will gladly reschedule it.



The public’s understanding is very much appreciated during this challenging time.

State Legislature To Reconvene

Senate President Ronald Kouchi and House Speaker Scott Saiki announced today that the Hawai’i State Legislature will reconvene on Monday, June 22, 2020 and is expected to adjourn sine die on July 10.