(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued the following message on Tuesday morning:

This is a COVID-19 informational update for Tuesday, June 9th.



On today’s report of COVID-19, the number of active cases for Hawaii Island stands at zero.



For your information, an ʻohana food service is scheduled today in Kaʻu at the Kahuku Park in Ocean View Estates. Hours are from 10:00 this morning ’til 12:00 noon. Thank you Hawaii Food Basket and their contributors for providing this service to those in need and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping.



In moving forward, know that the Coronavirus threat is still out there and we must continue to not only follow the preventive policies to protect our community, but to get better. Please continue doing your part to stop this virus.



Thank you for listening and have a safe day.



This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.