(BIVN) – There remains no active cases of COVID-19 identified on the Big Island, however the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported seven (7) newly identified cases statewide. All 7 are on Oʻahu.

Of the 692 cumulative cases statewide, 623 have been released from isolation. 86 cases have required hospitalization. Hawaiʻi has counted 17 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

“As the Island and State of Hawaii goes forward, please know the importance of continuing to follow the policies of physical distancing, gatherings, face coverings, cleanliness, and keeping yourself physically and emotionally healthy,” stated a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message issued Thursday morning. “Thank you for doing your part in keeping Hawaii safe. Thank you for listening and in celebration of a beautiful day of heritage, Happy King Kamehameha Day!”



Passenger Arrivals By Air

From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority: