HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 7 newly identified cases of COVID-19 on the State of Hawaiʻi reported this Kamehameha Day holiday. All 7 were identified on Oʻahu.
(BIVN) – There remains no active cases of COVID-19 identified on the Big Island, however the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported seven (7) newly identified cases statewide. All 7 are on Oʻahu.
Of the 692 cumulative cases statewide, 623 have been released from isolation. 86 cases have required hospitalization. Hawaiʻi has counted 17 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
“As the Island and State of Hawaii goes forward, please know the importance of continuing to follow the policies of physical distancing, gatherings, face coverings, cleanliness, and keeping yourself physically and emotionally healthy,” stated a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message issued Thursday morning. “Thank you for doing your part in keeping Hawaii safe. Thank you for listening and in celebration of a beautiful day of heritage, Happy King Kamehameha Day!”
Passenger Arrivals By Air
From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
Today marks eleven weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. Yesterday, 1,484 people arrived in Hawaii. During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.
