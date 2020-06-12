(BIVN) – The number of newly identified cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi more than doubled on Friday, jumping from 7 new cases the day before to 15 today at noon. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says the new cases were all counted on Oʻahu, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 706.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 identified on Hawaiʻi island, where the cumulative case count remains 81.



“The Island and State of Hawaii have done very well in minimizing the spread of the Coronavirus,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense morning radio message. “Your efforts and good work of prevention have placed Hawaii State as the top in the Nation for the lowest per capita infection rate. A grateful thank you to the community of Hawaii for doing your part to keep Hawaii safe. In going forward, know the virus threat remains and we must continue to follow the preventive policies of distancing, gatherings, face coverings, cleanliness, and keeping yourself physically and emotionally healthy.”

Media Conference Set For 2:30 p.m.

A COVID-19 media briefing will be held by Governor David Ige on Friday afternoon. The governor is expected to be joined by:

Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director, Department of Health

Hilton Raethel, President and CEO, Healthcare Association of Hawai‘i

Dr. Cecilia Shikuma, Professor, John A. Burns School of Medicine

