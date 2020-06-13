image of Hilo Bay, showing a distant Richardson Ocean Park from the area of Leleiwi, photo taken on Saturday morning by David Corrigan.
New Rule Lists Hawaii County Parks Facilities That Will Remain Closed
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The County says certain facilities will remain closed to the general public, Mondays through Fridays, for the safe operation of the County’s Summer Fun program.
(BIVN) – Multiple parks and recreation facilities in Hawaiʻi County remain closed, even after Mayor Harry Kim’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 8, which was signed on Friday to allow more businesses and services on the Big Island to resume operations.
According to Exhibit 2 in the new rule, the following parks and rec facilities remain closed to the general public:
All community centers and senior centers
All gymnasiums and covered play court facilities and Waiakea Recreation Center
All swimming pools
Hakalau Beach Park (previously closed)
Hoʻolulu Complex, excluding the outdoor tennis courts
Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Park (construction)
Laurence J. Capellas Ballfield (site shared with DOE)
Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens (construction)
Shipman Gym (site shared with DOE)
Waiākea Waena Park (site shared with DOE)
Certain parks and facilities will also be closed to the general public, Mondays through Fridays, excluding state holidays, “for the safe operation of the County’s Summer Fun program and childcare programs approved by the Director”. They are:
Greenwell Park & Sgt. Rodney J. T. Yana Memorial Hall
Waiākea Uka Park & Stanley Costales Waiākea Uka Gym
Waimea Community Center
Panaʻewa Park
Hualani Park & Kawananakoa Center
Carvalho Park & Piʻihonua Gym
Frank Santos Park & Papaikou Gym
Honokaʻa Park & Honokaʻa Gym
Waimea District Park
Ikuo Hisaoka Gym
Kekuaokalani Gym
Naʻalehu Park
Rep. Robert N. Herkes Gymnasium & Shelter (Kaʻū District Gym)
Pahoa District Park
Shipman Park
Richardson Ocean Center
The Hilo Municipal Golf Course is open, with modified rules of play. Also, all County cemeteries are open for visitation during their standard hours of operation.
In addition, the following County of Hawaii parks and recreational facilities may open for specific, limited term uses pursuant to requests for use approved by the Director of Parks & Recreation:
All rodeo arenas
Hilo Drag Strip
Hilo Skeet Range
The new County of Hawaiʻi rule states:
Requests for use of the above-listed facilities requires a comprehensive plan to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of participants and support individuals that includes, but is not limited to: ( 1) restrictions on gathering-, (2) enforcement of physical distancing requirements’, (3) strategies for disinfecting/ sanitization of all common touch surfaces; and ( 4) preclusion of spectators, and other considerations as may be applicable to the use/venue.
The County of Hawaiʻi also lists these rules for the use of county parks at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic:
Physical distancing requirements contained in Governor David Y. Ige’ s 9th Supplementary Emergency Proclamation, as amended or superseded, shall be followed.
No events or activities with the potential to generate gatherings in excess of the permitted maximum number of persons shall be allowed unless adequate preventative measures are employed by the user to the satisfaction, and with prior approval, of the Director.
No contact sports events ( i. e.: scrimmages, exhibitions, games, tournaments, etc.) are permitted. Controlled practices are allowed provided physical distancing can be adhered to at all times.
No concession (food, snack, beverage, merchandise, etc.) operations are permitted.
No camping or use of any grills is permitted.
All permits and reservations for use associated with all park sites and recreational facilities are cancelled through July 31, 2020.
Commercial operations of licensed businesses may resume, subject to approval of the Director of Parks and Recreation and provided they adhere to applicable industry standards, CDC guidance, and State and County requirements.
