(BIVN) – Multiple parks and recreation facilities in Hawaiʻi County remain closed, even after Mayor Harry Kim’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 8, which was signed on Friday to allow more businesses and services on the Big Island to resume operations.

According to Exhibit 2 in the new rule, the following parks and rec facilities remain closed to the general public:

All community centers and senior centers

All gymnasiums and covered play court facilities and Waiakea Recreation Center

All swimming pools

Hakalau Beach Park (previously closed)

Hoʻolulu Complex, excluding the outdoor tennis courts

Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Park (construction)

Laurence J. Capellas Ballfield (site shared with DOE)

Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens (construction)

Shipman Gym (site shared with DOE)

Waiākea Waena Park (site shared with DOE)

Certain parks and facilities will also be closed to the general public, Mondays through Fridays, excluding state holidays, “for the safe operation of the County’s Summer Fun program and childcare programs approved by the Director”. They are:

Greenwell Park & Sgt. Rodney J. T. Yana Memorial Hall

Waiākea Uka Park & Stanley Costales Waiākea Uka Gym

Waimea Community Center

Panaʻewa Park

Hualani Park & Kawananakoa Center

Carvalho Park & Piʻihonua Gym

Frank Santos Park & Papaikou Gym

Honokaʻa Park & Honokaʻa Gym

Waimea District Park

Ikuo Hisaoka Gym

Kekuaokalani Gym

Naʻalehu Park

Rep. Robert N. Herkes Gymnasium & Shelter (Kaʻū District Gym)

Pahoa District Park

Shipman Park

Richardson Ocean Center

The Hilo Municipal Golf Course is open, with modified rules of play. Also, all County cemeteries are open for visitation during their standard hours of operation.

In addition, the following County of Hawaii parks and recreational facilities may open for specific, limited term uses pursuant to requests for use approved by the Director of Parks & Recreation:

All rodeo arenas

Hilo Drag Strip

Hilo Skeet Range

The new County of Hawaiʻi rule states:

Requests for use of the above-listed facilities requires a comprehensive plan to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of participants and support individuals that includes, but is not limited to: ( 1) restrictions on gathering-, (2) enforcement of physical distancing requirements’, (3) strategies for disinfecting/ sanitization of all common touch surfaces; and ( 4) preclusion of spectators, and other considerations as may be applicable to the use/venue.

The County of Hawaiʻi also lists these rules for the use of county parks at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic: