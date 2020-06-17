(BIVN) – The Hawaii Island Humane Society is stepping away from providing animal control services for Hawaiʻi island, and refocusing on community outreach programs and services.

The Hawaii Island Humane Society, or HIHS, currently holds a contract with the County of Hawaiʻi to enforce certain animal-related laws, and it also offers “24-hour service for injured animals and other animal emergencies, humane education classes, low-cost spay and neuter services, lost and found assistance, micro-chipping and more.”

In a Tuesday media release, the HIHS says it is declining to bid on a new contract for animal control services in the county, and “will work with the Hawaii County Police Department on transitioning services to a new entity so Hawaii County will not have a break in Animal Control service.”

Last November, animal control issues – and the Hawaiʻi Island Humane Society role in effectively responding – was front and center during a Hawaiʻi County Council discussion on dog attacks in Puna.

A few weeks after this video was published, Charles Brown – the Hawaiʻi Island Humane Society CEO featured in the recording – resigned.



Here is the full media release issued by the HIHS on Tuesday: