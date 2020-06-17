(BIVN) – Work to resurface Highway 11, between mile markers 28 and 32 near the entrance of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, began on Tuesday, June 16. Park officials say motorists are advised to drive with caution and be prepared to stop.

The 2018 eruption of Kīlauea volcano, which included the dramatic collapse of the summit caldera, produced seismic activity that damaged nearby roads and buildings. Most of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park was closed for 134 days.

The National Park Service says work on Highway 11 is projected to take about 100 days and is funded by federal disaster relief monies. A media release stated: