(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo is moving forward with a plan to decommission the Hōkū Keʻa telescope from the summit of Maunakea, and is alerting the public that it is seeking input on the process.

The University issued a media release on Wednesday, saying that the public feedback “will be used to develop a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) and a Site Decommissioning Plan (SDP) required by the Maunakea Comprehensive Management Plan for UH-managed lands.”



Decommissioning includes the deconstruction and removal of the telescope facility and the restoration of the site. Alternatives to be considered include:

No Action, or abandon in place

Removal of all buildings and abandon in place foundations and utilities below existing grade

Removal of all buildings and foundations, partial removal of utilities

Complete removal of all buildings, foundations, and utilities

SSFM International Inc. has been retained to develop the draft EA and SDP, and the consultants are asking the public to submit written comments by July 17.



Those wishing to weigh-in on the Hōkū Keʻa decommissioning can send written comments to:

SSFM International, Inc.

Attn: Jennifer Scheffel

99 Aupuni Street, Suite 202

Hilo, Hawaiʻi 96720

Or by email to: jscheffel@ssfm.com

The university says there will be other opportunities for public feedback during the extensive decommissioning process. UH stated: