(BIVN) – On Wednesday at noon, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported sixteen (16) newly identified cases of COVID-19 statewide. Most of those cases (13) were identified on Oʻahu, one (1) case was identified on the Big Island, and two (2) residents were diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi.

Both the County and State of Hawaiʻi are in agreement that the number of active cases on the Big Island is three (3).

Governor David Ige will discuss transpacific travel during a 2:30 p.m. news conference today. Governor Ige is expected to be joined by Lt. Governor Josh Green, Senate President Ronald Kouchi, Speaker of the House Scott Saiki, Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, and State Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Anderson.

Today, the office of the governor noted that Mayor Caldwell’s proposal to allow singing and/or playing of wind instruments on Oʻahu at indoor and outdoor restaurants/bars, with some restrictions, was approved.

