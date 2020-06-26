The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation says the following sites will reopen on the respective dates:
Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area – July 13
Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai‘ula Beach – July 13
Kohanaiki Beach Park – July 13
Laupāhoehoe Pt. Beach Park – August 1
Kapa‘a Beach Park – August 1
Māhukona Beach Park – August 1
Ho‘okena Beach Park – August 1
Punalu‘u Beach Park – August 1
Whittington Beach Park – August 1
The County says “all campsites will reopen with reduced maximum numbers of campers allowed.” This media release provided more information:
Campers are reminded that Emergency Rule No. 9 closes all parks at 7 p.m. nightly to those without valid camping permits. Campers are personally responsible for disinfecting all common contact surfaces they use and must provide their own disinfecting supplies/accessories, and maintain minimum physical separation between all tents (10-feet) and between separate groups of campers (20-feet).
Online camping reservations for all sites (other than Ho‘okena) may be accessed [here].
Online camping reservations for Ho‘okena Beach Park may be accessed [here].
Reservations may also be made in person at the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Hilo office (Aupuni Center, 101 Pauahi St, Suite 6) or West Hawai‘i Office (West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Building B, 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Hwy).
Online registration is highly recommended in the interest of minimizing public contact consistent with the State’s “Act with Care” phase of the “State Roadmap to Recovery and Resilience” plan. Persons wishing to register for camping in person are advised to wear a mask and observe physical distancing and other social policies and guidelines while in public settings.
For more information contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at 961-8311.
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Many popular camping sites will reopen on July 13, and even more on August 1, thanks to the latest COVID-19 emergency rule.
(BIVN) – The online camping reservation system for certain Hawaiʻi island parks will reopen, effective Monday, June 29, at 5 p.m.
Various camping sites can now reopen following Mayor Harry Kim’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 9, which went into effect Friday.
The County says “all campsites will reopen with reduced maximum numbers of campers allowed.” This media release provided more information: