(BIVN) – The online camping reservation system for certain Hawaiʻi island parks will reopen, effective Monday, June 29, at 5 p.m.

Various camping sites can now reopen following Mayor Harry Kim’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 9, which went into effect Friday.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation says the following sites will reopen on the respective dates:

Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area – July 13

Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai‘ula Beach – July 13

Kohanaiki Beach Park – July 13

Laupāhoehoe Pt. Beach Park – August 1

Kapa‘a Beach Park – August 1

Māhukona Beach Park – August 1

Ho‘okena Beach Park – August 1

Punalu‘u Beach Park – August 1

Whittington Beach Park – August 1

The County says “all campsites will reopen with reduced maximum numbers of campers allowed.” This media release provided more information: