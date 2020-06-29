(BIVN) – Only two (2) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health at noon on Monday. There are three (3) active cases on the island of Hawaiʻi, officials say.

“The one increase from yesterday has been identified as travel related from the mainland and was under the mandatory 14 day quarantine,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported this morning. “This individual will now be under an extended quarantine and monitored by the Department of Health.”

A new map posted by the health department shows there has been at least one new case identified in the Hilo zip code area within the past 28 days.

Today’s two new cases brings the statewide, cumulative total sine the pandemic began to 900 even. One case that was previously identified on Maui has been removed from the counts due to updated information.

“The majority of states are now experiencing an increase of huge numbers of people being infected by the coronavirus,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense repeated in its morning message. “This is causing them to take steps backwards in the openings of activities such as beaches and bars. Hawaii remains in a good place because of your following preventive measures. We must continue, and even get better, in following the preventive measures to keep Hawaii safe.”



Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)